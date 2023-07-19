47 Mandals in M’wada receive heavy rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a gap of several days, 47 Mandals in the six districts of Marathwada recorded heavy rainfalls by Wednesday morning.

The Mandals received five per cent higher than the annual average rainfall in these Mandals. The division recorded 30.5 per cent rainfall so far.

A total of 14 Mnadals in the region received heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5. All the districts of the region experienced on July 5. The good rainfall in the 37 Mandals provided relief to the farmers. There was a deficit of 59 per cent in June. There has been heavy rain in 106 circles in Jawar Marathwada.

The district-wise Mandals which received rainfall in the region are as follows ;

--Jalna- ( Virgaon 69 mm).

--Beed- (Kada 65 mm).

-Dharashiv (Naldurga 69 mm, Walwad 67 mm, Dalimb 72 mm, Jevli 72 mm).

-Nanded (Nanded city 76 mm, Vishnupuri 69 mm, Limbgaon 153 mm, Naleshwar 88 mm, Kundalwadi 67, Malkoli 77 mm, Sonkhed 80 mm, Moghali 95 mm, Mukhed 76 mm, Mugat 65 mm, Barad 70 mm, Karkheli 90 mm, Jarikot 79 mm, Umri 127 mm, Golegaon 133 mm, Sindhi 73 mm, Dhanora 66 mm, Ardhapur 76 mm, Dabad 87 mm, Malegaon 69 mm_.

-Parbhani (Pedhgaon 72 mm, Sangvi 107 mm, Bamani 107 mm, Adgaon 78 mm and Moregaon 70 mm).

-Hingoli (Hingoli city 120 mm, Narsi 122 mm, Basamba 122 mm and Digras 119 mm, Malhiwara 81 mm, Khambala 126 mm, Tembhurni 75 mm, Aundha 78 mm.

8 Mandals received over 100 mm rainfall

More than 100 mm of rain has been recorded in Hingoli city along with Basamba and Digras, Sangvi and Bamni in Parbhani and Golegaon, Umri and Limbgaon in Nanded. Despite this, the big dams have not received much.