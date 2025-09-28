472 Citizens screened under ‘Swasth Naari , Sashakt Parivaar’ campaign

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The ‘Swasth Naari , Sashakt Parivaar’ campaign began at the Karmad Rural Hospital on 26 September. On the very first day, health check-ups were conducted for 472 citizens. This campaign has been launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and will continue as a ‘Service Fortnight’ until Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The initiative was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony by Civil Surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar.

During the program, Karmad Sarpanch Pramila Mule, Assistant Director Dr. Dayanand Motipawle, Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital Dr. Manoj Donglikar, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Bade, and other dignitaries were present.

The campaign primarily focuses on women’s health check-ups, guidance on a healthy lifestyle, nutritional advice, vaccination services, antenatal check-ups for pregnant women, breast, uterine, and cervical cancer screening, hemoglobin tests, and screening for tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and anemia. Seriously ill patients will be referred for further treatment, surgeries, eyeglasses, and specialist consultations free of cost. For men, the program offers blood pressure, diabetes, eye, and dental check-ups.

Inauguration of Advanced Maternity Ward

An advanced maternity ward was inaugurated during the event, with guests cutting the ribbon. Present were BJP Spiritual Front President Ramrao Shelke, Market Committee Chairman Radhakisan Pathade, Director Dattabhau Ukarde, Bhaurao Mule, Sudam Thombre, Arjun Thombre, Ramkisan Bhosale, Babasaheb Ghawate, members of the Hospital Welfare Committee Radhakisan Ukarde and Balasaheb Ukarde, along with hospital staff.

Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital,Dr. Manoj Donglikar urged citizens to take full advantage of this health screening camp.