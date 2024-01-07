48 teams selected for State level Avishkar Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 48 teams from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were selected for the State level 'Avishkar' festival.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, will hold the state-level festival from January 12 to 15. The 48 teams were selected through the two-day university-level competition organised in Bamu. The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony was held on Saturday at the CFART auditorium. Dr Jayaraj Kidav, the Executive Director of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NEILIT) was the chief guest.

Director of Examination and Evaluation Board Dr Bharti Gawali presided over the ceremony Members of the Management Council and Principal Dr. Bharat Khandare, Dr Venkatesh Lamb, Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe and Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were the guests of honour.

Dr Bharati Gawli said innovation and ingenuity are important in research.

Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Judge Dr B N Dole, and team leader Dr Vishnu Patil also spoke. Parag Hase conducted the proceedings while Dr Praveen Yannawar proposed a vote of thanks.

48 teams selected

The dignitaries presented the prizes to the winners and runner-up teams from the six categories in Avishkar.

Following are the categories of competitions

1. Humanities, Languages, Fine Arts

2. Commerce, Management and Law

3. Science

4. Engineering and Technology

5. Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences

6. Agriculture and Animal Science