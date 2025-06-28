490 unauthorised properties demolished in 7 Hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an unprecedented joint operation, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and police on Saturday demolished 490 unauthorised structures from Cambridge Chowk to Chikalthana Market as part of the 60-metre road widening project.

The action, conducted between 11 am and 5 pm, involved 5 demolition teams, 400 police personnel, and 350 municipal staff, totalling more than 750 officers and workers.

As per the development plan, the road from Seven Hills to Cambridge Chowk is designated as a 60-metre-wide stretch. The momentum for the drive picked up after the June 19 murder of a chicken vendor, which was followed by the demolition of 229 encroachments near Mukundwadi crematorium. The Aurangabad Bench of the High Court has already approved the continuation of the drive.

How the demolition unfolded

Five teams began the demolition simultaneously from Cambridge Chowk at 11 am. A range of commercial structures, including lodges, washing centres, sheds, arches, hoardings, gas pumps, and nurseries, were razed.

Owners had vacated most of the properties in advance. Demolition covered about 2 km by afternoon. Electricity was disconnected before demolitions. Officials and workers were provided lunch on-site, and the action resumed post-1.30 pm. A massive hoarding at Shani Ashram Chowk was removed using two JCBs and a Poclain machine.

Flashpoints and reactions

Mild tension was reported near eateries and hotels near Chikalthana Bazar. Some shop owners requested more time, but authorities continued as per schedule.

At YZ Motors, even after owners showed documents, demolition was carried out under the direction of Anti-Encroachment Cell head Santosh Wahule. The plot was reportedly approved for poultry use but was being used commercially.

Structures owned by Ganesh Dahihande and over 50 shops on land owned by Sunil Jaiswal were also demolished.

Key highlights:

110 pucca buildings, shops, garages and sheds razed

29 owners issued “Gunthewari” notices worth over Rs 6 crore.

Criminal action to be taken against four persons who tried to obstruct the operation

Action to continue on Sunday

Demolition will resume Sunday at 8 am, starting from Chikalthana Bazar to Mukundwadi. Officials clarified that only commercial and encroached structures will be targeted—residential homes will not be touched. Many shopkeepers have already removed shutters, tin sheets, and furniture.