4th-phase of the summer session exam of health sci courses beginning today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fourth phase of the summer session-2025 of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will be conducted at 107 examination centres in the State from September 9 to 26.

The following examinations of the degree courses will be conducted in this examination. The examination of the degree course (MBBS, CBME - 2019,2023 and 2024 pattern), BAMS, BUMS-2021 and BHMS (CBDC-2022 pa) will be conducted in this examination.

A total of 13,682 students will appear all over Maharashtra. The question papers of the courses in the winter-2024 phase-IV and summer-2025 Phases (I to III) have been sent to the examination centre through the online system before the paper starts and the work of scanning and checking the answer sheets through the online computer system has also been successfully done.

Controller of Examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said, “Similarly, the question papers of the courses of the Summer-2025 Phase-4 examination will be sent to the centre on the day of the examination through the online computer system.

The MUHS has appealed to all the candidates to report to the examination centre one hour in advance (i.e at 9 am) for the morning session, as the question papers of the said courses will be sent to the examination centre on the day of the examination through the online computer system.