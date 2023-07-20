5 attacked with swords, knives over land dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Five persons were attacked with swords and knives at Wadgaon in the Waluj area over a land dispute on Thursday. Three of them are seriously injured while Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against four accused.

Police said, Wadgaon Kolhati’s Tukaram Sale and his cousin Trambak Sale had a dispute over a piece of land for the past many years. The matter is subjudice.

On Thursday, Tukaram’s sons Rajesh, Eknath, Uddhav, Rajesh, grand son Mayur, and friend Balasaheb Wahule were working on the farm. Trambak and his sons, Mukesh alias Bablu and Rishikesh opposed them to work on the farm. Mukesh alias Bablu brought swords and knives and attacked Eknath and Uddhav. Their younger brother Rajesh who saw this went to save his brother, but his cousins also attacked Rajesh with a sword.

Eknath, Uddhav and Balasaheb were seriously injured while Rajesh and Mayur sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered against Mukesh, Abhishek, Rishikesh and Trambak Sale. API Gautam Wawale is further investigating the case.