5 buildings in GMCH in dangerous state

Aurangabad, May 25:

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has highlighted banners on five residential quarter buildings that they are in dangerous condition and it has to be vacated before Monsoon. The authorized residents of these buildings have to face severe inconvenience as they will have to vacate their quarters.

The condition of the residential buildings in GMCH is very bad. Many unauthorized persons are also living here. After the action against the Labour colony quarters, the issue of the quarters in GMCH has come on the fore. The hospital authorities has started the preparation for it. The employees have to live in risk in these buildings. They are also facing several civic problems like drainage, cleanliness and others. The authorized residents of these quarters are facing several problems. Now, the orders have been released that the dangerous buildings should be vacated.

Medical Superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary said that the PWD has informed that the buildings are in dangerous condition and have to be vacated soon. Hence, the banners have been placed on the buildings. An alternate arrangement of the residents will be made in the other quarters, he said.