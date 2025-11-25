5-day AIU Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival kicks off

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 39th Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival, being hosted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at MGM University (MGMU), was kicked off at JNEC Lawns on Tuesday.

This is the first time MGM University has been selected to host a zonal-level festival. Veteran film actor Padma Shri Nana Patekar inaugurated the youth festival.

MGM Vice-President Dr P M Jadhav, trustee Bhausaheb Rajale, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, AIU officer Dr Nirmal Jaura, technical observer Deepak Kumar Jha, secretary of the organising committee Dr Shiv Kadam were seated on the dais. More than 1,100 students from 24 universities across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are participating in the five-day festival.

The young artists are presenting their art and talent in 27 competitions of five main art forms: music (9), dance (3), literary (5), theatre (4), and fine arts (6). The valedictory ceremony will take place at JNEC Lawns on November 29, in the presence of renowned actor Upendra Limaye and other dignitaries.

2 minutes of silence for veteran Dharmendra & JNEC faculty Jaiswal

A two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra and Sunil Kumar Jaiswal (a teacher, Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering, MGM University), on their death.

Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar made an introductory speech. Aishwarya Thaware and Saanjh conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Shiv Kadam proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr P M Jadhav, said that while participating in this festival with joy, the youth would learn a lot here.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said that sports, research and culture are part of our educational process.

Dr Nirmal Jaura said that the inauguration of the Central Zone Youth Festival here today is the inauguration of the Youth Festival to be held across the country by AIU.

He said that this festival connects us with our culture and students get an opportunity to come out of college and give justice to their abilities through this medium.