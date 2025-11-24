5-day AIU Inter-University Youth Festival to be kicked off today

Students from 3 States to participate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 39th Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) will be held at JNEC Lawns, MGM University, at 11 am, on November 25.

Veteran film actor Padma Shri Nana Patekar will inaugurate the festival. MGM Vice-chairman Dr P M Jadhav, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others will grace the event.

More than 1,100 students from 24 universities in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Vidarbha will participate in the five-day Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival.

A total of 27 competitions will be hosted in 5 main art forms: Music (9), Dance (3), Literary (5), Theatre (4) and Fine Arts (6).

The festival is open to all and MGM University has appealed to a large number of citizens, students and interested audiences to participate in it.