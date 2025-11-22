5-day AIU Inter-University Youth Festival to be organised in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) will organise the 39th Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival at MGM University (MGMU) from November 25 to 29. This is the first time that MGM University has been honoured to host a zonal-level festival.

The festival will be inaugurated at JNEC Lawns, MGM University, in the presence of veteran film actor Padma Shri Nana Patekar, at 10 am on Tuesday.

MGM Vice-President Dr P M Jadhav, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and all deans and heads will be present.

More than 1100 students from 24 universities of MP, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Vidarbha will participate in the five-day 39th Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival. A total of 27 different competitions will be held in five main art forms, namely Music (9), Dance (3), Literary (5), Theatre (4) and Fine Arts (6).

The valedictory ceremony of the Youth Festival will be conducted at JNEC Lawns, at 10 am on November 29, in the presence of well-known actor Upendra Limaye and dignitaries.

The Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival of the AIU is not just a cultural event but a grand celebration of the creativity, energy and immense potential of Indian youth. AIU has been hosting Inter-University Youth Festivals at the national and regional levels since 1985. It is the only national coordinating body that organises youth events for about four crore young students in the higher education sector across the country. This festival is a platform to give scope to the talents of students and through this, it is a festival that gives a feeling of unity in diversity. By bringing together artists from various universities, this festival brings India's rich cultural tradition to the young minds. It is a platform for young artists to showcase their creativity, art, skills and talent.

MGM University is doing excellent and quality work in the fields of education, service, research, sports, art, science and technology. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses in different faculties.