5-day Indradhanush Festival to be inaugurated on Mar 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will host a five-day 19th State-level youth festival ‘Indradhanush’ between March 11 and 15.

Around 875 young artists from 24 universities will participate in the youth festival. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais has given the hostship of the youth festival to Bamu. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that five stages would be established for the festival. The inaugural ceremony will be held at Srujan Stage in the university auditorium at 11 am on March 11. Governor Ramesh Bais will inaugurate the event.

Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Dr G D Khedkar, publicity committee chief Dr Kailas Pathrikar and its secretary Dr Sanjay Shinde were present at the briefing. Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya will be the guest of honour.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Sarwade, management council member Kashinath Deodhar, and Dr Ravikiran Sawant will also grave the event. The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony will be held at 11 am on March 15. Noted actress Sonali Kulkarni will be the chief guest for this programme. Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, adv Duttatray Bhange, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Kailas Ambhure will also grace the ceremony.

Competition to be held in 29 categories

Nearly 875 young artists from 24 universities will participate in this festival. The competition will be held for five days on five stages namely Srujan Rang (Main auditorium), Naad Rang (Dramatics Department Open Stage), Abhinay Rang (CFART, Shabda Rang (Physics Department) and Lalit Rang (Fine Arts Department). The competition will be held in 29 art competitions in seven groups.

Various 33 committees, advisory and coordination committees were formed for the preparation of the competition. The members of the committees are striving for the success of the festival.

The competitions Shobhayatra, Light Singing Western, Western Instruments, Group Singing-Western, Light Singing- Indian, Group Singing-India, Classical Instruments, Folk Instruments, Classical Singing, Classical Dance, Folk Dance, One-Act Play, Mime, Skit, Mimicry, Short Film, Elocution, Quiz, Debate, Painting, Poster, Sculpture, Collage, Rangoli, Cartoon, Spot Photography, Installation. The 875 young artists included 414 girls.