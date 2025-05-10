5-hour interruption in water supply through 700 mm pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply to the city through a 700 mm diameter pipeline was disrupted early in the morning due to a power outage at the Nakshatrawadi pumping station. A spark in the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) cable caused it to burn out. As a result, the water supply was halted from 4.15 am to 9.30 am. Due to this, water supply to various colonies in the Itkheda area will be delayed.

On Friday at 4.15 am, the cable supplying electricity to the Nakshatrawadi pumping station burned out, causing the water supply system to shut down. Dattatraya Gaikwad, Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation’s (mechanical section), immediately contacted MSEDCL officials and informed them about the power outage. Upon inspection, it was found that the cable was burned. Repair work was undertaken, and power supply to the pumping station was restored within five hours. At 9.30 am, the city’s water supply through the 700 mm pipeline resumed, confirmed Gaikwad.