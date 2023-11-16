5-in-laws members booked for harassing woman dowry of Rs 4 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five in-laws members were booked with MIDC Waluj Police for harassing a housewife to bring a dowry of Rs 4 lakh.

It may be noted that Geeta Vithal Bharati (23, Bajajnagar) was married to Sagar Bhagwan Giri (Bhavan, Sillo) around one and a half years ago. The in-laws members treated Geeta well in the few days after the marriage and later started harassing her. When her sister-in-law started suspecting her character, her husband used to beat her frequently due to this.

Geeta informed her parents.

In-laws members created disputed and collected ornaments worn by her. They also asked her to bring Rs 4 lakh from her parents. When Geeta failed to fulfil their demand, the in-laws' members beat up her black and blue and also threatened to kill her. Fed up with the constant harassment, Geeta lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Her husband Sagar, father-in-law Bhagwan Giri, mother-in-law Radhabai Giri, brother-in-law Pramod Giri, and sister-in-law Sunanda Bharati were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station.