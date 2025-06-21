5 re-arrested in Satara dacoity remanded to police custody till June 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Just hours after being granted bail in a brutal murder case, five men were re-arrested late Friday night for their alleged involvement in an armed dacoity reported in Satara. A city magistrate court on Saturday remanded the accused to police custody till June 25.

The accused Mastan alias Nanna Qureshi (29), Sameer Khan (19), Babar Shaikh (32), Sajid alias Sajju Qureshi (29), and Nasir Khan (20) had earlier been booked for their role in the fatal knife attack near the Mukundwadi bus stop on Thursday night, which claimed the life of Nitin Sankpal and left two others critically injured.

After securing conditional bail in the murder case, police received a confidential tip linking the same group to a Rs 1.5 lakh armed dacoity committed on May 20 in the Satara area. Police inspector Sangram Tathe swiftly acted on the lead and arrested all five late on Friday. In court, assistant public prosecutor Savita Hivrale sought a 10-day police remand, citing the need to recover the stolen goods and weapons used in the heist. Calling the offence grave, she emphasized the requirement of a detailed investigation. However, defence lawyer Adv. Azhar Shaikh opposed the remand, arguing that the accused were being falsely implicated just after receiving bail.