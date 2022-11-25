5 shops burgled in Ambelohal

Aurangabad

Thieves burgled five shops in Ambelohal in Waluj Mahanagar area on Wednesday night and made off with articles and cash, all amounting to Rs 28,000. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Madhav Suryawanshi works as a manager in Vaibhav Beer Shopee in Ambelohal, owned by Sagar Bankar (Garkheda area). At around 3 am on Thursday, Madhav called Sagar and informed him that the shopee was burgled. When Sagar went to the spot, he found that 85 beer bottles worth Rs 15,725 were stolen from the shop.

The thieves also entered Mauli Krushi Seva Kendra by bending the shutter and stole a mobile phone worth Rs 5,000, cosmetics worth Rs 3,500 from Mauli Medical Stores, Rs 700 cash from Jaidurga Krushi Seva Kendra and Rs 2,000 cash and articles worth Rs 1,000 from a mobile shopee, owned by Salman Ismail Khan. The thieves stole articles and cash, all amounting to Rs 27,925. Cases against unidentified thieves have been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.