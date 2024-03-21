5-yr-old crushed to death by Hyva truck near Karmad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding Hyva truck while she was crossing the road, near Bhambardi village, on Karmad-Ladsawangi Road, today at 3 pm. The deceased Komal Sunil Bhise (Bhambardi) succumbed to her grave injuries while undergoing treatment in the city’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the evening.

It so happened that Alka Sunil Bhise had been to Ladsawangi Hospital for her treatment. Komal was accompanying her. The duo were returning home in a vehicle. They got down on the outskirts of the Bhambardi village. When the duo were crossing the road a speeding Hyva truck (MH 20 EL 9327) coming from Ladsawangi and proceeding to Karmad hit her. Komal was pulled under the wheels and her both legs got damaged. The accident took near the village, therefore, the villagers gathered at the spot and rushed the little girl to the GMCH for treatment. However, she died while undergoing treatment at 6 pm.

The truck driver fled away from the spot leaving his vehicle at the accident spot. Acting upon the information, Karmad police reached the spot. A large number of security was deployed to control the angry mob of villagers. The police also seized the truck.

It may be noted that the deceased’s mother Alka tried her best to save the girl, but was in vain as she also sustained injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karmad.

Under the guidance of the assistant police inspector Pratap Navghare, the assistant sub-inspector Sanjay Jagtap and Dada Pawar are investigating the case.