50 foreign tourists visited city by Deccan Odyssey

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The much-awaited luxury train Deccan Odyssey arrived in the city with 50 tourists this afternoon.

The foreign tourists hail from Australia, America, Britain, France, Germany and Singapore. One cute 6-year-old baby girl on board the train was the centre of attraction.

After de-boarding the train mid-afternoon, the tourists saw the Daulatabad Fort and world heritage Ellora Caves. The tourists boarded the train and left for their last destination Mumbai by evening.