50 foreign tourists visited city by Deccan Odyssey
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 17, 2025 07:25 PM2025-01-17T19:25:03+5:302025-01-17T19:25:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited luxury train Deccan Odyssey arrived in the city with 50 tourists this afternoon. The foreign ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The much-awaited luxury train Deccan Odyssey arrived in the city with 50 tourists this afternoon.
The foreign tourists hail from Australia, America, Britain, France, Germany and Singapore. One cute 6-year-old baby girl on board the train was the centre of attraction.
After de-boarding the train mid-afternoon, the tourists saw the Daulatabad Fort and world heritage Ellora Caves. The tourists boarded the train and left for their last destination Mumbai by evening.Open in app