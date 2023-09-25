50 K saplings project to be implemented in Bamu: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The industry based on farming is growing in Marathwada. So, there is a need to implement the ‘Lab to Land’ project. Grafting of 50,000 saplings will be done under Gopinathro Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRDR),” Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a programme organised to inaugurate the grafting of 7,000 saplings of Keshar and Gawran mangoes at the poly house in the coconut orchard of the campus on Monday by GMNIRDR. Registrar and director of the institute Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Senator and agriculture expert Arvind Narode, Balu Sonawne, Sominath Jadahv and others were present. VC Dr Yeole instructed the officers concerned to take proper care of saplings. Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that a new polyhouse will also be established next week at 5,500 square feet. Dr Arvind Narode and others guided the students of the GMNIRDR and Botany Department. Kishor Nirmal, R B Mote, D M Magre and others worked for the event.