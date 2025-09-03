50 pc colleges fail to submit hard copies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 346 colleges have registered online for the District-level Youth Festival to be organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University this month. However, more than half of the colleges have still not submitted their hard copies.

Director of the Student Welfare Board, Dr Kailas Ambhure, said that the colleges were granted a one-day extension. The university’s district-wise Youth Festival will be conducted from September 8 to 30, right after the Ganesh festival.

After completing the district-level festivals, a Central Youth Festival will be organised in Bamu main campus. The top three teams (as per ranking) from each district will qualify for the central festival. This year’s Youth Festival will feature 28 art forms across five groups.

RS 10 K fine mandatory

Colleges that registered online were instructed to submit their hard copies to the Student Welfare Department by September 3. There was a local holiday on Monday due to the Khuldabad Urs.

The Department was kept as a full working day many colleges were delayed and causing a heavy rush on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many brought incomplete documents, which led to last-minute scrambling for xerox copies.

Out of 486 affiliated colleges, only 346 teams have registered online. “The remaining 140 colleges that failed to register must pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each,” he added.