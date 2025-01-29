50-yr-old woman crushed to death by Hyva truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding Hyva truck transporting sand, knocks down a pedestrian woman while attempting to cross the Jalna road, in front of the District Civil Hospital, on Wednesday at 8.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Malanbai Vinayak Chaudhary.

A resident of Sunderwadi near Cambridge Chowk, Malanbai had gone to Chikalthana for some work. On returning, while attempting to cross the road in front of the hospital, the truck proceeding from Mukundwadi to Cambridge Chowk hit her. She got stuck under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot due to severe damage to her head and stomach. The local rushed her to the hospital but was in vain. Acting upon the information, MIDC Cidco police station’s inspector Gajanan Kalyankar reached the spot.

Body was removed through crane

The truck’s speed was uncontrolled as after hitting Malanbai it got stopped after crossing a distance. The body was removed with the help of a crane.

For the past many days, the residents have been demanding a speed-breaker on this patch, but the police administration and the PWD administration are not taking a serious cognizance of the demand. Hence the accidents are held frequently, claimed the residents.