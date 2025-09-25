500 properties deemolished in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a joint operation by the municipal corporation and police on June 28 and 29, a total of 1,364 unauthorized properties were demolished from Cambridge to Mukundwadi. Out of these, 500 properties belonged to Chikalthana.

Although all these properties were unauthorized, the owners claimed that the land belonged to them. However, the municipality did not fully accept their claims. Following the murder of a young man at Mukundwadi Chowk, the next day, over 250 small and large shops near Mukundwadi Chowk were demolished with police support. The joint municipal-police action also initiated a road-widening drive. On June 28, 490 properties were demolished from Cambridge Chowk to Chikalthana market. On June 29, 645 properties were demolished on both sides of the road from Chikalthana market to Mukundwadi Chowk, including 500 from Chikalthana village. Property owners repeatedly stated that their buildings were not encroachments but constructions on their own land.