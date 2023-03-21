5000 complaints on 'Samadhan' helpline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are no public representatives in the municipal corporation at present. Common citizens had to throng the ward offices and headquarters for basic amenities. A helpline was launched in October, 2022 in collaboration with Smart City for the convenience of citizens. As many as 5,000 citizens registered complaints on this helpline. Three and a half thousand complaints were resolved. The process of redressal of remaining complaints is in progress.

Under the guidance of Smart City CEO Dr Abhijit Choudhary, under the integrated command and control center of Smart City, complaints were facilitated through 'Samadhan' helpline number 155304. The helpline was launched by guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre. Helpline for women, elderly persons is playing a valuable role. Citizens responded well to the helpline in just five months. Complaints about garbage vans not coming, street lights off, nuisance of stray dogs, drainage line choked up, property tax and water tax are the highest. The helpline is open from 9 am to 6 pm.