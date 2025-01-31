5,000 students lead Cleanliness Drive

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A massive cleanliness campaign erupted across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday, with over 5,416 students and 3,021 villagers joining hands to mark the start of a 15-day drive coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. The initiative, organized across 17 PM Shri schools, saw participants collect a staggering 4.75 tonnes of waste on Day 1 alone, setting a fiery tone for the fortnight.

Cleanliness meets education

The drive, part of the central government’s PM Shri school scheme, aims to blend practical lessons in civic responsibility with the National Education Policy’s vision. A total of 5,416 students from 16 Zilla Parishad schools and one Municipal Corporation school led rallies, cleanup activities, and awareness campaigns in public spaces. They were joined by 249 teachers, 1,560 citizens, 1,028 parents, and 184 school management members, transforming the event into a community movement.

“This isn’t just about waste collection it’s about shaping future leaders who value cleanliness as a way of life,” said Primary Education Officer Jayashree Chavan. The 4.75 tonnes of collected waste were disposed of eco-friendly, she confirmed.

Collection of 4.5 tons of waste

On the first day, students from 17 schools collected a total of 4,750 kilograms of waste. This waste was properly disposed of in an eco-friendly manner, as reported by Education Officer Chavan.

PM Shri Schools: Catalysts for Change

Launched to upgrade infrastructure and holistic learning, the PM Shri scheme includes 827 schools statewide, with 17 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Beyond cleanliness, these schools focus on improving classrooms, study materials, and student engagement. “We’re building environments where children thrive academically and socially,” said Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale, who spearheaded the drive with Assistant Program Officer Dr. Sojwal Jain.

Grassroots momentum

The campaign’s first-day success has sparked optimism. Zilla Parishad CEO officials confirmed plans to expand community-linked activities, including workshops on waste management and student-led awareness programs. “When schools and villages unite, change accelerates,” noted a teacher from Malivadgaon’s ZP school, where students scrubbed streets and painted walls with hygiene messages.

Photo Caption: Teachers and students from ZP's PM Shri School in Malivadgaon, Gangapur taluka, participated in the cleanliness campaign.