502 donated blood in Sahara Group’s camp

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Sahara Group organised a mega blood donation camp at District Civil Hospital on Sunday. A total of 502 persons donated their blood. The donated blood was also given to the patients of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The group’s office-bearers took the decision of the camp considering the shortage of blood at GMCH. The camp received an overwhelming response. The members thanked Dr Manju Jilla and Dr Percy Jilla for their assistance.

Taher Patel from the Group, Munshi Patel, Zamir Bond, Idris Nawab, Shareque Qazi, Hafiz Zuber, Umair Patel, Ashfaque Siddiqui, Majed Patel and others worked for the success of the camp.