51 percent water in projects in Marathwada

7.275 MCM water evaporates from 11 major projects

Aurangabad, April 27:

The storage capacity of the small, large and medium water projects in Marathwada have reached 51 percent before the end of April. The water in the project has decreased by about 5 per cent as compared to last year. Water evaporation is on a rise with 7.275 million cubic meters (MCM) of water evaporated from 11 major projects till date.

Out of 749 small scale projects in Marathwada, 6 projects are dry. At present, the water level in 55 projects has reduced to 20 per cent and 211 projects have less than 25 per cent water storage. All the dams in the region had overflowed during the last monsoon. Therefore, although the water reserves are much higher this summer as compared to 2020-21, the impact of the rise in temperature has started hitting the water projects. At the end of April last year, it was around 55 per cent.

Reservoirs hit by rising temperatures

Water projects in Marathwada have been hit by rising temperatures. Evaporation from 11 large, small and medium projects is rapidly rising. Eight medium projects have 50 to 75 per cent of water while one project has 75 per cent of water.

56 per cet water in Jayakwadi

Jayakwadi Dam has 56 per cent water storage at present. Last year, it was 55 per cent. 1.7 TMC of water has evaporated from the dam till date. At present, 45 per cent water is available in medium projects, 31 per cent in small projects, 47 per cent in Godavari weir and 89 per cent in other weirs. Compared to the previous year, this year there is more stock in small and medium projects.