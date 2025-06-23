526 forms distributed in civic-run CBSE schools

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started distributing admission forms to citizens seeking admission to their wards in its six schools with CBSE syllabus in the city.

The distribution of forms is on June 23 and 24. The admissions will be given in Junior KG class. Hence, on the first day, 526 forms were distributed to citizens on Monday (first day).

The distribution of forms in each of the above six schools is as follows: Chelipura CBSE (201), Osmanpura CBSE (117), Garkheda CBSE (73), Priyadarshani CBSE (43), Cidco N-7 CBSE (44) and Cidco N-11 CBSE (48). The intake capacity of students in Junior KG (of each school) is 40 students. The admission will be given to the students by picking up a draw of lots, said the CBSE coordinator Shashikant Ubale.