Aurangabad:

The city has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past three days. It rained 10 mm on Wednesday and 10.8 mm on Thursday. On Friday, the Chikalthana observatory recorded 5.3 mm rainfall in the city. There was cloudy atmosphere since morning. The meteorological department has given a yellow alert between October 14-18. It has been predicted that the city will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.