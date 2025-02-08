53,000 consumers face power cut notices for Unpaid Bills

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a strict crackdown on unpaid electricity bills, Mahavitaran has started issuing disconnection notices via mobile messages to over 53,000 consumers in Marathwada. Despite repeated reminders, many defaulters have failed to clear their dues. As a result, the power supply to 5,065 consumers has already been disconnected, with outstanding dues totalling Rs 17.80 crore.

Strict action against defaulters

Mahavitaran has intensified its recovery drive, targeting domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers with long-pending dues. A review meeting was held via video conferencing with Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and Executive Engineers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, and Nanded divisions. The meeting, led by Rahul Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, assessed different categories of unpaid bills, including those pending since April 2024 and defaulters who never paid since obtaining their connections.

Disconnection and Legal Action

To ensure compliance, special teams have been formed to disconnect the power supply to defaulters. Reconnection is only allowed after full payment of dues and additional charges. Consumers attempting to illegally restore their power without clearing bills face police action, and using electricity from neighbours or unauthorized sources is strictly prohibited.

Payment facilities are available even on holidays

To avoid inconvenience, Mahavitaran’s authorized payment centres remain open even on holidays. Consumers are urged to settle their dues to prevent disconnection and legal consequences.

Rs 70.31 crore in unpaid bills

A staggering 53,774 consumers in Marathwada have never paid their electricity bills since obtaining connections, accumulating Rs 70.31 crore in dues. Rahul Gupta has appealed to defaulters to clear their payments immediately to avoid further action.