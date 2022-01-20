54 police personnel infected with Corona

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The police department has grappled in the clutches of Covid-19. In all, 54 police personnel in the city have been infected with Corona till Wednesday afternoon. The health employees and policemen right from the advent of Corona are serving the society. The third wave is spreading rapidly. It has been unveiled that 54 police personnel including DCPs, PIs, APIs, PSIs and policemen are infected with Corona, informed the police administration.