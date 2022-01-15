540 new cases found in the city on Saturday

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

In all, 540 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday.

Patients found in the city are from Mill Corner, GMCH, Ekta Nagar, Jatwada Road, Hilal Colony, Padmapura, Pahadsinghpura, Pethenagar , Nageshwarwadi, Disha Sanskruti, Khadkeshwar, Beed Bypass, Nakshatrawadi, Shahnurwadi, Kanchannagari, Vedantnagar, Shreyanagar, Ayyappa Temple complex, Pratapnagar, Chikalthana, Airport colony, N-6, Mitmita, Kalda Corner, Laxmi colony, Nandanvan Colony, Shantipura, Anupama housing society, Hudci TV Centre, Venkateshnagar, Baijaipura, Katkat Gate, Garkheda, Raigad Colony, Harsul, Vaishalinagar, Depnagar, N-6 Cidco, CIIGMA hospital, Bhimnagar, Sambhaji colony, Ulkanagri (one each), Itkheda, Osmanpura, Satara Complex (Two each), Samarthnagar, Kanchanwadi, (three each), Ganesh Colony (4), Cantonment (6) and others 351.

Patients found in rural area are Khultabad (2), Phulambri (3), Kannad (8), Paithan (9), Sillod (13), Vaijapur (17), Gangapur (18) and Aurangabad (57).

Final case tally in the district on Jan 15:

New cases: (City 423, Rural area 117)

Total patients: 1,53,649

Cured: 1,46,881

Discharged today : 147 (City 119, rural 28)

Active : 3106

Deaths: 3662 (0 deaths today)