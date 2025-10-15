55-year-old tutor abuses three-year-old girl; Shocking crime in Padampura, delay in registering sensitive crime due to power failure at Vedantnagar police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a depraved 55-year-old private tutor allegedly abused a three-year-old girl, in the Padampura area. The shocking incident came to light at 11 on Tuesday night. However, due to a power outage in the Vedantnagar area, the helpless police had to struggle significantly to register the case until as late as 2 am.

According to sources, a person in the Padampura area has been giving private tuition for some years. The three-year-old girl, who lives in the same locality, went to her parents crying on Tuesday evening. When her parents gained her trust and questioned her, she recounted what had happened to her. Since they lived in the same area, the girl and the suspect were known to each other. According to local residents, the tutor called the girl. As they were from the same locality, the little girl went to him easily. Following this, the suspect committed the depraved act. Upon learning of the incident, a large crowd of locals, along with the girl's family, gathered at the Vedantnagar Police Station. However, the process of registering the case was delayed due to the power outage. Adv Pankaj Bansode, who was present at the police station, stated that the suspect's name is Jeevanwal, and he is approximately 55 years old.