56 mm Rain in Three Hours at Ladsavangi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rainfall of 56 mm in just three hours on Monday morning has turned the fields into temporary ponds in Ladsavangi. Farmers are now worried that the kharif crops, just about ready for harvest, may be damaged.

Maize cobs left in the fields were seen floating in water, while dried soybeans that had just reached the threshing stage have become wet, showing signs of sprouting. Cotton bolls are rotting due to the rain. The Babuwadi dam has seen a significant rise in water levels, and further rainfall could fill the reservoir to 100% capacity. Farmers have demanded that senior officials inspect the crops and prepare official reports on the damage.