566 firms employ 15,000 youths under PMVBRY in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) has gained strong momentum in Marathwada. Within four months, 566 companies have hired 4,297 new employees, while 10,703 workers shifted to new firms totaling 15,000 registered beneficiaries, said regional provident fund commissioner Ravi Yadav.

With a Rs 1 lakh crore budget, the Labour Ministry plans to generate over 3.5 crore jobs nationwide between August 2025 and July 2027. The scheme focuses on boosting employment in manufacturing, enhancing workforce skills, and ensuring social security.

Benefits for First-Time Employees

1. Rs 15,000 incentive (equal to one month’s salary) will be given in two installments to first-time employees.

2. The amount will be transferred directly to the employee’s bank account via DBT through Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS). Employees must have a UAN generated using Face Authentication Technology (FAT) on the UMANG app.

3. Benefits for Employers

1. Companies creating new jobs will receive up to Rs 3,000 per employee per month as an incentive.

2. The benefit will continue for two years, extendable to four years for manufacturing units.

3. Payments will be made directly to PAN-linked accounts of the employers.

Awareness drive for registration

The PF office has launched a public awareness campaign across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Nanded to encourage more firms to register employees under the PMVBRY scheme. Currently, around 6,000 companies are active in Marathwada.

Quick online registration

Companies only need to provide their bank account and GST number to register new employees online. The entire process takes just two minutes, said Ravi Yadav, regional PF commissioner.

Caption: Ravi Yadav, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner