57 Pakistani nationals in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, the Indian Government has instructed all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours. There are 57 Pakistani nationals staying in the city, including those who have settled for educational and family reasons.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, the Indian Government took some important decisions regarding Pakistani nationals.

all visas of Pakistani citizens were cancelled and orders were given to leave India by April 27. The medical visas will remain valid until April 29. The stay of Pakistani citizens in the country has come under discussion.

According to information received from the police, 57 Pakistani citizens are currently staying in the city. All of them are on long-term visas. However, revenue and police officials clarified that they have not received any notification regarding the Central Government's decision yet.