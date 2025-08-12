57 PG colleges get permission for the admissions after removing shortcomings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) granted permission to 57 postgraduate colleges for the academic year 2025-26 after clearing the shortcomings.

It may be noted that there are 189 postgraduate colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv. The administration carried out an inspection of each college through committees. Each panel comprises three members. The committees submitted the report to the university. The negative and positive remarks were given to each college on the basis of the report.

The collective report of the colleges was tabled in the meeting of the Academic Council held last month. The AC members recommended banning colleges which have negative remarks.

The administration banned 113 colleges from admitting students to the first year for the academic year 2025-26 on the basis of the inspection report. These colleges were allowed to submit the documents within a week to remove the negative remarks. A total of 65 colleges which faced a ban submitted the documents. After examinations, 57 colleges got relief. With this, the admission process is being implemented among 133 colleges within the university’s jurisdiction. A total of 56 colleges are still banned from the admission process.

There were colleges of prominent educational societies and leaders of the city in the list of banned institutes. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the colleges got the permission for the admission process after clearing shortcomings and would have to complete the admission process by August 16.