571 candidates take CLAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 571 candidates appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2025 at one centre of the city on Sunday.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) conducts the test for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in National Law Universities of the country. A total of 597 candidates registered for the CLAT. The CLAT was held at the National Law University of the city from 2 pm to 4 pm. Of the total registered, 571 were present. There are 450 aspirants for LLB and 121 for LLM

Box

CLAT marking scheme

The CLAT 2025 marking scheme has a pattern for giving marks based on candidate performance.

--There are a total of 150 marks

--For each correct answer, candidates will receive one mark.

--For each incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.