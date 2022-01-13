573 new cases found in city, numbers rise in rural area

Three deaths, more than 2,000 under treatment

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

In all, 573 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from GMCH, Paithan road, Tilaknagar, Pawannagar, Begampura, N-1, Shendra MIDC, Sandeshnagar, Pundaliknagar and Kasliwal east (One each), Military Hospital, Mitmita and Nandanvan Colony (two each), Sutgirni Chowk, N-12, Aref Colony, Seven Hills, Padegaon, Satara area, Shivajinagar (three each), N-9, N-6, N-3 (four each), N-4, Ulkanagari (five each), Kasliwal and Garkheda premises (seven each), Aurangabad Police Public School (9), Kaiser Colony (10) and others 280.

Patients found in rural area are from Khultabad (4), Soygaon (5), Phulambri, Kannad (eight each), Sillod (15), Paithan (17), Vaijapur (25), Gangapur (51) and Aurangabad tehsil (58).

Three patients including a 51-year-old man from Naigaon in Aurangabad tehsil, a 78-year-old man from Chikalthana and a 65-year-old woman from Nevergaon in Gangapur tehsil died while undergoing treatment.

Final case tally in Aurangabad district on January 13:

New patients : 573 (City 382, rural 191)

Total patients: 1,52,589

Cured: 1,46,613

Discharged today: (City 82, Rural 12)

Active: 2,315

Deaths: 3,661 (3 deaths on Thursday)