578 employees from 3 districts are on strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the National Health Mission Officer-Employee Joint Committee have started an indefinite strike on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday, the second day for various demands, including inclusion of the names of the concerned employees in the regular merger process when they complete ten years of service.

A total of 578 employees from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Hingoli districts have participated in the agitation.

Only 12 employees from the Deputy Director of Health Office remained involved in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the second day of the strike today while 35 from Parbhani and a maximum of 531 employees from Hingoli district participated in the strike.

Not a single employee from Jalna district has participated in the strike, according to the Deputy Director of the Health Office.