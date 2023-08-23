58 million viewers turn to ISRO's live YouTube broadcast

Massive online engagement for Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Chandrayaan-3 soft landing spectacle, garnered unprecedented digital attention, with 58 million viewers tuning in to ISRO's official live YouTube broadcast. The monumental event, heralding India's strides in space exploration, captured the imagination of netizens worldwide.

The live coverage, initiated on ISRO's YouTube channel, set the stage for global engagement. A staggering 8 million viewers were drawn to the moment of touchdown at 6:04 pm, a number that rapidly escalated to a remarkable 58 million within hours.

As the Vikram lander accomplished its lunar feat, jubilation swept the nation, reverberating through the digital realm. Social media platforms were awash with congratulatory messages for ISRO's scientists. Within an hour of the mission success announcement on ISRO's Twitter handle at 6:40 pm, the tweet reached a staggering 93 lakh citizens while the count of views increased to 25.5 million. An astounding 2.89 lakh retweets and 62,500 congratulatory comments further underscored the nationwide celebration.

Various hashtag trend on twitter

The digital euphoria extended beyond Twitter, with citizens flooding Facebook and Instagram with images, videos, and reels dedicated to Chandrayaan-3's triumph. The trends on Twitter illuminated the fervor, with as many as 29 trending topics surfacing within an hour of ISRO's success proclamation. Notable trends included 'Chandrayaan 3', 'India on the Moon', 'Jai Hind', 'Vikram Lander', and 'Chanda Mama', amassing over 15 lakhs tweets in just sixty minutes.