58 new two-wheelers blacklisted before registration

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major crackdown on unauthorized vehicle sales, the Vaijapur Sub-Regional Transport Office (RTO) on November 7 took action against Ashok Autotech India Pvt. Ltd., a dealer found illegally selling vehicles in Vaijapur. The RTO imposed a fine of Rs 2.32 lakh and blacklisted 58 unregistered two-wheelers.

The company was only authorized to sell vehicles in Sillod, but it was caught operating a branch under the name Arihant Motors on Rotegaon Road, Vaijapur, without permission. A surprise inspection by sub-regional transport officer Ganesh Vighne revealed that vehicles were being sold directly to customers without registration. The inspection team included motor vehicle inspector Sandeep Yede, assistant inspector Rajshree Solanke, office superintendent Vikram Rajpu, and senior clerk Pravin Kakde. Vighne confirmed that action has been initiated to suspend the dealership’s business certificate, and all 58 vehicles have been blacklisted for violating RTO norms.

Photo: Vaijapur RTO officials during the action against the unauthorized dealer.