585 encroachments removed from Padegaon-Mitmita

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 585 encroachments were removed up to Mitmita School on the first day of the demolition drive along Mumbai Highway, covering areas including old Octroi Naka, Cantonment (Chawani), Padegaon, and Mitmita on Thursday morning. A heavy police presence was deployed during the operation to maintain order.

The demolished structures included large buildings, permanent and temporary structures, hotels, lodges, shops, sheds, compound walls, platforms, garages, washing centres, arches, and advertising hoardings.

Scenes of protest, opposition, accusations, unrest, dust from collapsing buildings, and debris were visible along the 7.5 km stretch during the demolition drive. The drive brought relief to daily commuters and residents of nearly 20 local housing colonies.

From Nagarnaka (old Octroi Naka) to Sharnapur Phata, the entire route saw the demolition of illegal structures. Upon surveying the area, officials observed that many individuals had voluntarily started removing their own encroachments. The municipal squad is set to continue the demolition on Friday in the same area.

The demolition drive, carried out under the orders of administrator G Sreekanth, saw the participation of additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garge, executive engineer Amol Kulkarni, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ranjit Patil, CSMC deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, assistant commissioners Arjun Giram, Prajakta Vanjari, and Archana Rajput; officers Ramesh More, Sanjay Suradkar, Samiullah, Bharat Birare, Rahul Jadhav, and Naeem Ansari; and building inspectors Kunal Bhosale, Shivam Ghodke, Sagar Shrestha, Tripti Jadhav, Saurabh Salve, Suraj Sanvadkar, Shivaji Lokhande, and Pramod Jadhav.

Public discontent over marking

In the Cantonment area, the full road width is to be 10 metres (about 30 feet), while the remaining 7.5 km stretch will be 60 feet wide, including a central divider and 5-metre service roads on both sides. Based on a centrally fixed alignment point, the municipal teams marked both sides of the road and brought in bulldozers for demolition.

However, discrepancies arose when Google Maps showed one measurement, the development plan showed another, and on-site measurements differed again. These inconsistencies led to arguments between citizens and the municipal teams. One such dispute escalated in the Mitmita area by evening and was reported to the police.

Allegations of preferential treatment

The stretch has a high concentration of hotels. Only a few buildings were found to comply with construction norms. Some encroachers were allegedly given VIP treatment, while others who requested more time to remove their encroachments were denied. This led to heated exchanges between citizens, police, and municipal staff at multiple spots.

Responding to the allegations, additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, who also heads the anti-encroachment cell, said “There is no question of giving VIP treatment to anyone. The demolition drive will continue on Friday morning in the same area.”

Scale of the operation

– 350 CSMC officers and staff

– 250 police officers and staff

– 30 JCBs

– 8 Poclain excavators

– 15 tippers (dump trucks)

– 2 ambulances

– 2 vans

– 2 fire engines

– 5 electric hydraulic vehicles