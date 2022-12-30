5G service will have a positive impact on investments

Aurangabad: The 5G facility that started in Aurangabad will be helpful for the investment coming in the future. 5G is essential in technologies like autonomous mobility testing, driverless cars and drones. The availability of this service in the first phase in Aurangabad will be of great benefit to the automobile sector, said CMIA president Nitin Gupta.

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) had raised a demand to start 5G service in Aurangabad with the union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnav during the destination Marathwada Programme held in October. The minister had promised to include Aurangabad in the first phase of 5G service. He informed that this service will be started in 200 cities of the country by March 2023.

Gupta said that this demand of CMIA has been successful and Aurangabad's inclusion in the first phase of 5G services in the country will have a positive impact on the investments coming here. The service will also be used in IT-based industries, manufacturing, milling, research in agriculture and health. The industries here will get super fast internet that will speed up the work and improve the living standards of the city. Our country no longer has to depend on foreign countries for developing technology, while developing 5G technology, indigenous technology will be the first step towards becoming a global superpower.