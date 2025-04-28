5th phase exam of Health Sci courses to start on May 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fifth phase of the winter session-2024 examination of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and the first phase of summer session 2025 will be conducted from between May 3 to 17 at 46 examination centres in the State.

The candidates of third-year MBBS (I and II), as well as PG courses in Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy, will appear for the examination.

A total of approximately 2,722 students will appear in this from all over Maharashtra. The question paper will be sent online.

“After the examination, the answer sheets will be scanned at the respective examination centres on the same day and evaluated online at the central evaluation centres,” said Dr Sandeep Kadu, the Controller of Examination.