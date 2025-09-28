6 Art forms presented at 'Lalitrang’ Stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The young artists gave their performance in six competitions held at Lalitrang, dedicated to fine arts, on the second day of the Central Youth Festival (CYF) being held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Sunday.

In the Collage contest, 36 teams presented Portraits, Still Life, Nature Painting and Favourite Animal. In clay modelling (Mridumurtikala), 30 participants made sculptures on Wildlife, Rural Life and Farmers.

A total of 98 teams participated in the drawing contest on themes- India of My Dreams, My Favourite Sport and Superstition.

A total of 53 colleges participated in the photography contest. They were given a theme, ‘Light and Shadow.’ The themes for poster making were included Democracy and Voting, Anti-Addiction Campaign, Education – A Bright Future and Freedom of Expression. A total of 55 colleges participated in it.

Students created posters highlighting issues like family and economic damage caused by addiction, the progress made possible through education, and the importance of voting in a democracy.

For the cartoon, the theme was Contemporary Situations based on Political, Social, Educational, and Health issues. A total of 32 colleges participated.

Box

Female participantion high

Across all these competitions, female participation was notably high, reflecting strong representation of women in the fine arts categories.