6 boys, 3 girls detained in Vaijapur Cafe Raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Acting on reports of inappropriate activities, Vaijapur police raided the “I Love Café Shop” on Yeola Road at 3 pm Monday, detaining six young men and three young women.

The café, recently opened, offered private cabins for Rs 200–Rs 500 per hour under the pretext of privacy. These rooms had become a hangout for college students, allegedly fostering objectionable behaviour. A team led by police inspector Satyajit Taitwale found the youths sitting in pairs. They were brought to the police station, counselled in the presence of their parents, and later handed over to them. The café owner was issued a notice. Police have ordered immediate removal of such private cabins and warned all city café operators of criminal action if misconduct is found in future. “Parents must keep an eye on their children,” PI Taitwale stressed.