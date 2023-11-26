6 centres of UG courses changed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has changed some centres of undergraduate courses (new) examinations beginning on December 1.

The university started taking examinations of UG old courses on November 21 while students of new UG courses will take their first paper on December 1. The BoEE changed six centres within the university’s jurisdiction. The university said that the changes in the centre were made due to administrative reasons.

Names of two old and new centre course is as follows;

Previous centre-----------------new centre------------course name

--SBES College of Arts & Science-Vivekand College----B Com (I to III semester)

--Adarsh College-Dharashiv------Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College-Dharshiv-- B Sc (I to III semester)

Some of the new centres UG courses are as follows;

--Art Senior College Sawngi (BA, B Com, B Sc, BBA and BCA) from first to III semester

--Padmavati College of Computer Science-bypass Chh Sambhajinagar--(BA, B Com, B Sc, BBA and BCA) from first to III semester

--People Forensic Science and Cyber Security College-Shendra----BSW (I to III-pattern 2002)

--Ramkrishan Paramhansa College-Dharashiv----BSW (I to III-pattern 2002)