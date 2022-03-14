6 copycats caught in HSC exams

Aurangabad, March 14:

The flying squads caught six students indulging in HSC examinations within the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday.

The State Board started conducting the examinations on March 4. The MSBSHSE held Mathematics and Statistics papers today. A total of 24,714 students were present while 538 were absent.

The three flying squads caught six students doing malpractice at three different centres in the district. Of them, two are from city centres while the remaining four are from Kanna tehsil. Not a single, copycat was caught on the first five papers.

Divisional secretary R P Patil said that seven students were caught during the last two papers. No, no copycat was caught in Beed, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli districts today. The Board officials said that efforts are being taken to hold the copy of the examination free from the first day.

A squad led by the Education officer of Continuous Education Department Priyarani Patil visited a centre at Kannad tehsil when the Mathematics subject paper was being conducted. She caught three copycats. Similarly, one squad led by Principal of District Institute of Education and Traning Dr Kalimoddin Shaikh and another by deputy education officer Sofi Layeeq caught one student each in the city.