16 Gates of Jayakwadi dam closed due to reduced inflow

Chhatrapati Sambhajiinagar: Due to a decrease in water inflow from the catchment area and upstream dams, 16 out of 18 gates of Jayakwadi Dam were closed on Sunday at 12 PM. Currently, water is being released into the Godavari river through two gates raised by only half a foot, at a rate of 1,048 cusecs.

The inflow into Jayakwadi Dam has reduced significantly. As of today, the water level of the dam stands at 1,521.75 feet, with a live storage of 2,143.083 cubic meters. The inflow into the dam is 27,003 cusecs, while the release continues at 1,048 cusecs. The dam’s water level is currently 98.62% of its capacity.