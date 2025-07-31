6-hrs power shutdown to paralyse city water supply!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city’s water supply schedule is facing repeated disruptions due to frequent pipeline bursts and technical issues. While water is being supplied only once every 8 to 10 days, MSEDCL or Mahavitaran has now requested a 6-hour power supply shutdown on Saturday (August 2).

The municipal administrator has approved this shutdown for essential electrical work at Pharola, which may further disturb the already irregular water supply. MSEDCL had requested the shutdown to carry out wiring work for 700 mm and 1200 mm diameter water pipelines at Pharola. The proposal was tabled before the municipal administrator G Sreekanth and he had approved it, said the Executive Engineer (Water Supply) Kiran Dhande.

Due to this 6-hour shutdown, the water flow through 700 mm, 900 mm, and 1200 mm pipelines will stop temporarily, which means the city's water supply schedule is likely to be further delayed, it is learnt.