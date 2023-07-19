6 injured after car rams into another car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of six persons were injured when a speeding car rammed into anothercar near Borgaon Phata on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon Road on Monday evening after a driver applied the brake suddenly.

According to details, a car (MH-01-CJ-0882) was proceeding towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Sillod. Its driver applied a brake suddenly near Borgaon Phata at 4.30 pm. Another car (MH-14-DF-3339) which was coming from the rear side dashed against that car.

After the hit, both cars were thrown on a farm. A total of six persons travelling in both cars sustained injuries. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with the help of villagers. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained yet.